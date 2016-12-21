Kingston Man Given Probation Following Fight at Mead Motel in Ap - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Kingston Man Given Probation Following Fight at Mead Motel in April

BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- A Kingston man was given probation after pleading no contest to assault with a dangerous weapon.

The Bryan County Court Clerk's Office says 25 year old Andrew Bush waived his right to a trial and will spend the next two years on probation.

Back in April, prosecutors say Bush got into a fight with several men over a gun at the Oakes Motel in Mead.

    