Aiming Higher at Healdton Police Department

HEALDTON, OK - Police Chief Johnny Turner says he and his new captain may not get to go home for Christmas, because the department of 5, is now down to just 2.

Kevin Mauldin, a resident of Healdton says he wishes he could take their place.

“If I could, I would trade one day just to be in their spot for one day where they can be with their families and spend time with them especially if they have kids and stuff."

Even though there aren't enough officers, people in Healdton say they feel safe.

Kensie Eades says, "Seems like all the cops, you know, they're respectable, they stand up for what 's right, and even helping like the under privileged kids, and the handicapped kids, it seems like they're always there no matter what."

Angela Decker also showed her support.

"They do, they do a very good job."

Turner says they are looking for honest and trustworthy workers to join their team.

According to him, "I really want a dependable, loyal, and trustworthy officer, so that's the only kind I'll hire. You’re, doing bad stuff in police cars and misbehaving, we're not gonna bring you here."

The department is remodeling a large part of the building, and Turner says he is ready to get some new officers in the new offices.

They also just recently got a new truck that turner said will make their job easier.

"We have a lake that, that's very tough to navigate in a dodge charger, so, now we have a 4 wheel drive pickup."

If you are interested in applying, you can request an application at the Healdton City Clerk’s office, or by e-mail at healdtoncityclerk@yahoo.com.