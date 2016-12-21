Durant Police Donate Hams to Residents

DURANT, OK—Some Durant drivers were surprised today when they got pulled over by police and got a ham instead of a ticket.

Officer Scott Phelps drove around the city for nearly an hour, surprising families in need. He even had goodie bags ready for some kids… filled with candy canes, apples, and stuffed animals.

“I really, really like it, just to see the joy in people's eyes,” said Officer Phelps. “You know just to put a smile on somebody is joy enough for me to see.”

Local resident Laura Noland said she was on pins and needles when Officer Phelps pulled her over. “We didn't even know about the program we were scared to death,” said Noland.

Durant Police say the Choctaw Nation provided 20 hams to donate and a local non-profit “Families Feeding Families” provided the goodie bags.

Durant native Jolene Jackson says this is a Christmas miracle. “It helps me a lot, “Jackson said. “ I'm retired on social security. So any little bit helps me so I really appreciate it."

This is the second year the department has done this. They say this is their way of giving back for the holidays.

"Law enforcement you know gets a bad reputation from time to time,” said Officer Phelps. “Just being able to give back that's very delightful.”