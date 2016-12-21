News Reporter

Au’Janae Roberts joined the KTEN news team in December of 2016. She’s no stranger to settling down in a new city. Au’Janae has moved more than 10 times and has lived in almost every region of the United States.

From a young age she dreamed of becoming a news reporter, spending most of her time interviewing family members and friends with a toy microphone. Au’Janae decided to pursue her passion and received a degree in Broadcast Journalism at the University of North Texas. She worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor for the school’s North Texas Daily News Cast. Au’Janae also worked as a news intern for Fox 5 Atlanta.

When Au’Janae isn’t out getting stories, she enjoys spending time with her family, listening to music, vlogging and traveling. She has been blessed with the opportunity to travel to twelve different countries, including Italy, Greece, and France.

Au’Janae fervently desires to tell untold stories and give a voice to underrepresented members of local communities. Through building personal connections with members in a community, she believes she can produce a real impact and make a positive difference.

If you have a story tip, email her at aroberts@kten.com