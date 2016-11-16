Production Assistant/Master Control Operator

KTEN Television, the NBC/ABC/CW affiliate in Denison, TX is looking for a full time news production assistant and master control operator.

Duties for this position include assisting with preparation for daily newscasts utilizing a file based workflow while preparing and re-packaging news content using Adobe Premier editing software. The operation of audio board and audio playback for our live newscasts, and the ability to train and to operate master control on a part time basis is also required.

Some television broadcast experience or education in RTF is strongly desired.

Please forward your resume and cover letter to jscarbrough@kten.com or make application at the address listed.

Applications are available at:

KTEN Television

10 HIGHPOINT CIRCLE

DENISON, TX 75202

KTEN Television/Lockwood broadcasting is a drug free workplace and an equal opportunity employer.