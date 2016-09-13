Local dentist keeps veterans smiling with free dental care

SHERMAN, TX-- Many veterans in Texoma don't have dental insurance.

"We got medical through the VA but not dental. And I just appreciate everything that they're doing for us," Army veteran Joi Biddle said.

Knowing that, Premier Dentistry offered a day of free fillings, cleanings, and extractions. They said their office wanted to give back to the people who have fought for our country.

"What way to better provide it back to the community than helping veterans. Helping people that without them we wouldn't be standing here and able to do this right now," Dr. Sam Nechamkin, DDS,MS said.

When veterans first heard the good news about free dental care, they said it was something they couldn't pass up.

"Trying to get my tooth fixed, it's been hurting for a minute. And one of my case managers over at the veterans office, they told me about it and just came over here to finally get it taken out," Army veteran Daimar Traylor said.

The kindness of the staff even brought one woman to tears.

"But I can't be more thankful for what they've done for me cause the pain that I had I couldn't even barely wear my hearing aids. It was just excruciating,” Biddle said.

Army veterans said it’s nice to go home with less pain and big smiles.

"I still have several teeth that are bothering me, but I got rid of the worst one. So I appreciated that. But a little bit better now. You know, eat some steak now," Army veteran Ruben Villarreal said.

Dentists said they're raising money and working with sponsors so they can offer free dental care to veterans again next year.