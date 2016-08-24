First Alert Weather Meteorologist

Joe joined the KTEN team in April of 2016 as the weekend meteorologist. He is excited to join the Texoma community and share his enthusiasm and passion with its residents.

Joe was born in Boston, but grew up in the suburbs of Chicago where he experienced all types of weather from blizzards to severe weather. While in high school, Joe was known as the weather man of the school. He did the morning announcements in high school, giving weather forecast for special events like football games. Joe made the move south to pursue his degree in Meteorology from the University of Oklahoma (Boomer Sooner). While in college, he interned at KOCO in Oklahoma City and KTEN before joining the team full time.

Besides following the weather, Joe enjoys kayaking, golfing, cooking and spending time out in nature. He is also an avid photographer; capturing natures beauty in front of the lens.

If you have any weather questions, feel free to reach out to Joe at jpuma@kten.com