First and Ten 8/19/16 - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

first and ten august 19th

First and Ten 8/19/16

Posted:

August 19th 2016

           Oklahoma

(8/18) Colgate At Antlers (7:00PM)
(8/18) Hugo At Quinton
           Durant  At Madill (6:30PM)
           Marlow At Pauls Valley (6:00PM)
(8/18) Lindsay At Sulphur (TBA)
           Tishomingo At Konawa (6:00PM)
           Kingston/Dickson At Wynnewood (5:00PM)

           Texas

(8/18) Bells at Collinsville (5:00PM)
           Howe At Aubrey (TBA)
(8/18) Pottsboro at Farmersville (7:00PM)
(8/18) Van Alstyne at Melissa (7:00PM)
(8/18) Whitesboro at Gainesville (7:30PM)
(8/18) Muenster at Gunter (6:00PM)
           S&S at Paradise (TBA)
           Whitewright at Celeste
           Bonham at Wills point 
(8/18) Denison at Paris (7:00PM)
           Sherman at Kennedale (6:30PM)
           Tioga at Forestburg (9:00AM)