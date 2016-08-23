First and Ten 8/19/16

August 19th 2016

(8/18) Colgate At Antlers (7:00PM)

(8/18) Hugo At Quinton

Durant At Madill (6:30PM)

Marlow At Pauls Valley (6:00PM)

(8/18) Lindsay At Sulphur (TBA)

Tishomingo At Konawa (6:00PM)

Kingston/Dickson At Wynnewood (5:00PM)

(8/18) Bells at Collinsville (5:00PM)

Howe At Aubrey (TBA)

(8/18) Pottsboro at Farmersville (7:00PM)

(8/18) Van Alstyne at Melissa (7:00PM)

(8/18) Whitesboro at Gainesville (7:30PM)

(8/18) Muenster at Gunter (6:00PM)

S&S at Paradise (TBA)

Whitewright at Celeste

Bonham at Wills point

(8/18) Denison at Paris (7:00PM)

Sherman at Kennedale (6:30PM)

Tioga at Forestburg (9:00AM)