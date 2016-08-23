First and Ten 8/19/16

August 19th 2016
(8/18) Colgate At Antlers (7:00PM)
(8/18) Hugo At Quinton
Durant At Madill (6:30PM)
Marlow At Pauls Valley (6:00PM)
(8/18) Lindsay At Sulphur (TBA)
Tishomingo At Konawa (6:00PM)
Kingston/Dickson At Wynnewood (5:00PM)
(8/18) Bells at Collinsville (5:00PM)
Howe At Aubrey (TBA)
(8/18) Pottsboro at Farmersville (7:00PM)
(8/18) Van Alstyne at Melissa (7:00PM)
(8/18) Whitesboro at Gainesville (7:30PM)
(8/18) Muenster at Gunter (6:00PM)
S&S at Paradise (TBA)
Whitewright at Celeste
Bonham at Wills point
(8/18) Denison at Paris (7:00PM)
Sherman at Kennedale (6:30PM)
Tioga at Forestburg (9:00AM)