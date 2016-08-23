Teacher of the Month - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Every month -- September through April -- your Texoma Chevy Dealers will choose a local educator to be Chevy's Teacher of the Month for their region.

Making a nomination is simple: All you need to do is fill out the form at the end of this page and send it to the selection committee. 

Teacher of the Month winners will receive a Crystal Trophy presented by their local Chevrolet dealer along with $500 for personal or educational use. They will also be interviewed for a Teacher of the Month segment broadcast on KTEN News.

To nominate a deserving teacher in your life, read our Rules Page and fill out this Nomination Form and send it to the selection committee; or fill out the form below.

