Sports Reporter / Weekend Sports Anchor

Dan Lindblad joined KTEN as the Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter in November of 2015.



Dan grew up in Broken Arrow, Okla., where he developed a passion for sports. He graduated with a Sports Media degree in May of 2015 from Oklahoma State University (Go Pokes!). While at OSU, Dan was the radio play-by-play voice for Pawnee Black Bear football, and was an anchor/reporter/play-by-play announcer for OStateTV.



Dan came over to KTEN after working for the ABC affiliate in Lawton, Okla., as a news reporter/weekend morning anchor.



When Dan isn't talking about basketball on TV, he can be found watching it, or playing on courts around Texoma. He also enjoys playing golf and listening to music.



If you have a sports story, or just want to say hello, feel free to email him at dlindblad@kten.com