Durant Named Oklahoma Creative Community

DURANT, OK -- Oklahoma is in a state of creativity and reached out to it's cities to find like minded communities to join a new initiative.

"We wanted to show them that we are creative and we are definitely a type of community that will work together."

That's what Durant Main Street executive director DeAnn Marcum told the selection committee for Oklahoma creative communities about the town she works everyday to improve.

"They were very impressed with how our community already has that foundation of coming together and working together."

The city of Durant was selected as one of eight cities in Oklahoma to participate in the first Oklahoma creative communities project.

"For the next 20 months we'll be involved in that program, its going to give us access to all these experts and wonderful training and in addition to the training and the experts we will also get the opportunity to collaborate with 7 other communities in Oklahoma and really brainstorm and come up with creative solutions," said Marcum.

But the good news for Durant doesn't stop there, a local baby and maternity shop is a finalist for best new business in the state.

"This community just has so much value to me, to be representing Durant as a best new business is an extreme honor," said shop owner Holly Taylor.

With Bump owner Holly Taylor is also a part of the Durant Main Street program and has a vision of the creative path the community is on.

"So many new ideas, there's going to be so much happening in Durant this year. It was very exciting to see new people getting involved and investing in Durant which is also going to add to its growth. It'll be an exciting year."

--------

For more information on the creative communities project click here

To volunteer send an email to manager@durantmainstreet.org



