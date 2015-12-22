Police Urge Everyone to be Aware and Cautious of Holiday Thieves

ARDMORE, OK -- A warning tonight from local police, for shoppers in the Ardmore area.

They say there have been 15 thefts and burglaries within the past week alone.

Police in Ardmore say T.V's to cars, to even cash right out of shoppers pockets, crime is on the rise there and it could be because of the holiday shopping madness, people may become less aware to crooks, leaving wallets and purses unattended and doors unlocked.

Captain Eric Hamblin says the best way to protect your purchases is to make you keep your eyes on them at all times.