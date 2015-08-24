Sports Director/Anchor

Ashley Prendergast joined KTEN as the Sports Weekend Anchor/Reporter in July of 2015. She was promoted to Sports Director/Weekday Anchor in October of 2015.



Ashley was born in Toledo, Ohio, raised in Friendswood, Texas just outside of Houston. In high school she realized her passion for sports, especially those beloved "Friday Night Lights." Personally, she was extremely involved in high school, earning letters in cheer and wrestling.



After high school, Ashley made her way to St. Mary's College of Notre Dame. She spent four years immersing herself in an all-women's, liberal art education and every thing Notre Dame football. She gratudate Cum Laude in May of 2013.



After college, Ashley found herself back in the Houston area to chase her dreams, and landed a job with Comcast SportsNet Houston, the previous home of the Rockets, Astros and Dynamo, as a production assistant. After a year and a half in Houston, she continued her sports broadcasting journey in Boston, working for Comcast SportsNet New England, home of the Celtics and New England Revs.



From there, she realized her true passion was in front of the camera and KTEN has offered the premier opportunity to make that a reality. She is excited to be back in Texas among the best high school football in the country (trust me, it's true).



When it comes to her favorite sports team, she picks the Notre Dame Fighting Irish over everything, but is passionate about all sports at every level. Her other interest include making Christmas cookies in July and spending time with family. Also, Ashley loves cross stitching when she is not busy covering Texoma's winning football programs.



If you have a sports story you would like to share, feel free to email her at aprendergast@kten.com.