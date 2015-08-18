Sherman ISD welcomes interim superintendent

SHERMAN, TX -- Sherman ISD welcomed a new superintendent Monday night.

Lloyd Treadwell comes from Granbury, but he has more than 35 years of experience in several Texas school districts.

He serves as a member of the Texas Association for School Administrators.

Treadwell will lead the district as they search to fill the position permanently. Outgoing superintendent Dr. Al Hambrick's last day is August 31th.

"It's exciting because we've been doing pretty well,” said Tim Millerisk, SISD Board President, “and we've just come out of some planning. We've involved a number of community leaders and we're looking forward as a board to taking the next steps in that planning process. I think Mr. Treadwell will be a strong part of that, high energy, lots of experience, great personality."

The Sherman ISD Board of Trustees announced the decision Monday night.

They hope to find someone permanent by the end of this fall. The district says they hired an outside firm to assist their search. Mr. Treadwell is not one of the candidates.