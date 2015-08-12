New Hotline Created to Help Elderly Texans

NORTH TEXAS -- Larry Duffie goes to the Denison senior center every day. He eats with his friends and occasionally plays a competitive game of bingo on Tuesday nights.

He believes there are some perks to getting older, but he believes the bad definitely outweighs the good.

"This day and time, everybody needs a fair shake...the senior citizens especially, because right now, we're just kind of like going through the motions," Duffie said.

The Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services recognized the elderly really weren't getting their fair shake.

"We found that people who were looking for long term health care services were just overwhelmed by the large number of websites, phone numbers, where information was available, and so we really just simplified the process by providing this one number," Meals on Wheels' Mary Ann Shamburger said.

The number has been set up to help older adults who currently receive medicare.

The services can include personal or nursing care, help around the house, food delivery and any other long term need.

"Basically, they need someone to care about them, to know that someone is there for them," Shamburger added.

The toll free number is 1-855-937-2372.

There is a service provider available anytime to help all qualifying Texans.