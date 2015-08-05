Texoma woman accused of defrauding veterans pleads not guilty

BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- A Bryan County woman accused of taking advantage of elderly veterans has pleaded not guilty.



62-year old Deborah Lemmones was arrested in January and charged with exploiting a disabled adult and computer fraud.



Prosecutors say she helped vets apply for benefits then asked them for loans that she never re-paid.

Lemmones is also accused of taking nearly $8,000 from the Durant VVA without permission.

Her next court date is set for December.