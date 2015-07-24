Lockwood Broadcasting in Sherman-Denison, Texas/Ada-Ardmore, Oklahoma is looking for an experienced TV Account Executive to represent our NBC-ABC-CW cluster.

If you have been thinking about a change, we are looking for you!

If you have ratings experience, know how to position a TV station & have a successful track record of developing local direct accounts… let’s talk!

The Sherman/Denison area is only an hour from DFW & two to OKC. Lake Texoma offers some of the best outdoor sports opportunities in the country.

So what are you waiting for? Send us your resume, references & salary requirements today to dmacmullen@kten.com.

Lockwood broadcasting is an EOE Employer & a Drug Free Work Place.

Area: Sherman/Denison/Paris

Contact person: David MacMullen

Fax: 903.465.1368

Request: resume, references & salary requirements

Work schedule: Monday – Friday (8a-5p)