Holiday Traffic Advisory

The following construction projects will impact holiday travel on major highways from Friday,July 3 through Sunday, July 5. For turnpike information contact the Turnpike Authority at 405-425-3600 or pikepass.com. *REMINDER – ODOT offices will be closed Friday, July 3 in observance of Independence Day. *** Lengthy delays expected on the I-35 corridor in central and southern Oklahoma *** Drivers are cautioned to expect lengthy delays in this corridor and are strongly urged to use US-81 or US-69 as an alternate route. Click here to view interactive map of highway closures due to flooding 24th Ave. S.W. closed between Lindsey St. and SH-9 East in Norman, Cleveland Co. North and southbound 24th Ave. S.W. is closed to through traffic between Lindsey St. and SH-9 East through late July for drainage work associated with ongoing interchange reconstruction. All through traffic between Lindsey St. and SH-9 East is detoured on McGee Dr. I-35/SH-9 East interchange project in Norman continues, Cleveland Co. Work continues at the I-35 interchanges at Lindsey St. and SH-9 East and on SH-9 East at 24th Ave. S.W. in Norman through 2017 as part of ongoing interchange reconstruction. Speed limits are reduced and drivers should expect delays on I-35, especially during peak travel periods, and plan extra time or consider an alternate route such as SH-77H (Sooner Road). I-35 lanes narrowed, ramp closed near Turner Falls, Murray Co. I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction for continued work on the rock slide in the Arbuckle Mountains near Turner Falls (mile marker 51). The speed limit is reduced to 50 mph. I-35 narrowed near Ardmore, Carter Co. I-35 is narrowed to one lane in each direction for bridge rehabilitation over US-70 and the BNSF Railroad. Locals may consider US-77 as an alternate route from exit 24 to exit 40. SH-53 narrows east of Springer, Carter Co. SH-53 is narrowed to one lane with traffic signals 6 miles east of US-77 for bridge rehabilitation. US-177 narrows north of Baum, Carter Co. US-177 is narrowed to one lane with traffic signals north of Baum for bridge rehabilitation. US-70 narrows east of Lone Grove, Carter Co. US-70 is narrowed to one lane in each direction east of Lone Grove (8 miles west of I-35) for bridge repair. I-40 narrows near Hinton, Canadian Co. I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction near Hinton, near US-281 Jct for bridge reconstruction. I-40 narrows at SH-27 in Okemah, Okfuskee Co. East and westbound I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction at the SH-27 interchange in Okemah for a bridge rehabilitation project. On and off-ramps remain open to traffic. US-69 narrows north of Eufaula, McIntosh Co. US-69 is narrowed at SH-150 north of Eufaula for approximately 2 miles for cable barrier installation. US-69 narrows near Stringtown, Atoka Co. US-69 is narrowed to one lane in each direction one mile north of SH-43 near Stringtown for a cable barrier project. US-270 narrows near Wilburton, Latimer Co. US-270 is narrowed to one lane five miles east of the Pittsburg Co. line and again four miles east of the SH-2 junction near Wilburton for bridge work. Traffic will be directed with traffic signals. US-70 narrows in Durant, Bryan Co. Drivers can expect a signed detour on US-70 in Durant for surface repairs. SH-10C closed in Ottawa Co. SH-10C is closed northeast of Wyandotte between the SH-10 junction and the Missouri 43 junction for a bridge replacement project at Lost Creek. Detour route from SH-10 to US-60 to Missouri 43. SH-66 narrows near SH-266, Rogers Co. The left lane of east and westbound SH-66 will be closed at SH-266 in Verdigris from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Saturday as part of an ongoing bridge rehabilitation project. SH-167 narrowed north of I-44, Rogers Co. North and southbound SH-167 (193rd E. Ave.) is narrowed to one open lane and a 12-foot lane restriction in place from near Pine St. to near the SH-266/SH-167 junction in Catoosa until early fall for a bridge rehabilitation project. Temporary signals are in place. OKC Metro I-235 narrows at N. 36th St. this weekend Southbound I-235 will be narrowed to one lane between N. 36th St.and N. 23rd St. from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday for bridge repair. Ramps will remain open. City streets narrowed, closed near I-235/N.E. 10th St./Harrison Ave. interchange Drivers can expect the following city street lane closures for work associated with I-235/N.E. 10th St. interchange reconstruction and the new off-ramp to N.E. 10th St. project through fall 2015. The intersection of N.E. 10th and Walnut Ave. will be a four-way stop through mid-June. East and westbound N.E. 10th is narrowed to one lane in each direction between just west of I-235 and just east of Central Ave.

Westbound N.E. 8th St./Harrison Ave. is narrowed to one lane just east of I-235.

Walnut Ave. remains closed between N.E. 10th and N.E. 8th St./Harrison Ave. I-40 lanes narrowed, speed limit reduced in Midwest City The left lane of eastbound I-40 is closed and speed limit on east and westbound I-40 is reduced to 50 mph between Hudiburg Dr. and the Hruskocy Gate through November for an ongoing resurfacing project. I-44 speed limit reduced at SH-152 (Airport Rd.) Lanes are narrowed and speed limit on westbound I-44 (going south) is reduced to 50 mph at the SH-152 (Airport Rd.) interchange through November for an ongoing resurfacing project. I-44 ramps at Northwest Expressway, city streets closed at Belle Isle bridge All lanes of eastbound and westbound I-44 are now open at the Belle Isle bridge between Pennsylvania Ave. and Western Ave. as bridge rehabilitation work continues. Southbound Classen Blvd. is closed just north of the I-44 Belle Isle bridge and southbound traffic is detoured on Belle Isle Blvd. to Northwest Expressway through mid-July.

The eastbound I-44 on-ramp from eastbound N.W. Expressway and the westbound I-44 off-ramp to N.W. Expressway are closed through summer. Drivers must locate an alternate route. Left turn lane from N.W. 150th St. to SH-74 (Portland Ave.) closed through June The westbound N.W. 150th dedicated left turn lane to southbound SH-74 (Portland Ave.) is closed through June as part of intersection reconstruction work. Motorists are still able to turn left onto SH-74. Westbound N.W. 150th traffic is able to continue westbound or turn left onto southbound SH-74. Drivers can expect lane shifts in this area for the next few weeks for ongoing intersection reconstruction. Speed limit reduced on SH-74 (Portland Ave.) The speed limit on northbound and southbound SH-74 is reduced to 35 mph between Memorial Rd. and north of N.W. 164th St. as part of an ongoing project to widen SH-74 in the area. The reduced speed limit will remain until the project is complete in spring 2016. Drivers should plan extra travel time and use caution in the work zone. Shields Blvd./E.K. Gaylord Blvd. and Compress Ave. closed, detoured near I-40 Crosstown through 2015; interstate access remains open Northbound and southbound Shields Blvd./E.K. Gaylord Blvd. is closed to through traffic between Reno Ave. and S.W. 4th St. and traffic is detoured through 2015 for utility work and improvements for the Oklahoma City Boulevard in partnership with the City of Oklahoma City and OG&E. In addition, Compress Ave. is closed east of Gaylord Blvd. and South of Oklahoma Ave. in Bricktown as part of the construction of the new Boulevard. Drivers still will have access to eastbound and westbound I-40 from Shields Blvd./E.K. Gaylord Blvd., or by using Western Ave. or I-235. Signed Detour Route Map: http://ow.ly/EivJq Southbound Shields Blvd./E.K. Gaylord Blvd. traffic is detoured west on Reno Ave., south on Robinson Ave. and east on S.W. 5th St.

Northbound Shields Blvd./E.K. Gaylord Blvd. traffic is detoured west on S.W. 4th St., north on Robinson Ave. and east on Reno Ave

Shields Blvd./E.K. Gaylord Blvd. traffic also may use Harvey Ave., Hudson Ave. or Walker Ave. to access the downtown area. Tulsa Metro I-244 narrows at Arkansas River Thursday The two right lanes of westbound I-244 will be closed between the Arkansas River and the US-75 junction (Red Fork Split) from 7 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday for a resurfacing project. Delays can be expected in the corridor during this time. I-244 pavement reconstruction project; lane and ramp closures As part of a pavement reconstruction project between the I-244/US-75 junction (northeast corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop) to near Memorial Dr., significant delays can be expected through summer 2016. Lane and ramp closures until further notice include: East and westbound I-244 is narrowed to two lanes in each direction from near the US-75 junction (northeast corner of the IDL) to near Memorial Road.

Traffic entering eastbound I-244 from the northbound US-75/2nd St. on-ramp will stop and yield to I-244 traffic. Use caution as traffic adjusts.

The westbound I-244 on-ramp from Yale Ave. is closed through July.

The eastbound I-244 on-ramps from Yale Ave. and from Delaware Ave. are closed through July.

North and southbound Peoria Ave. and Delaware Ave. are narrowed to one lane in each direction under I-244.

The eastbound I-244 off-ramp to Yale Ave. is closed through August.

