Alex Housden

Alex joined the KTEN team in June of 2015 as a reporter and fill-in anchor, and is now the Monday-through-Friday anchor of ABC 10 First News.

She was born and raised in Texas, and is from a small town of only 3,000 people. Alex has always aspired to be a reporter, and growing up she dreamed of being the next Katie Couric.

Alex attend the University of North Texas, where she helped run the North Texas Daily Newscast. She graduated from UNT in May of 2015 with a bachelor's degree in broadcast news. Her reporting dreams came true when she received her first job at KTEN!

Alex loves to travel, and has already been to six different countries... but she is always excited to get back to Texas. She looks forward to exploring the Texoma area and meeting our viewers. If you see Alex around town make sure to say hi!

If you have a story tip, email her at ahousden@kten.com.