Ruiz Foods Voluntarily Closes For The Day

DENISON, TX --Workers at Ruiz in Denison had the day off today because of an equipment malfunction.



The company says a coil connected to one of their production lines was found broken yesterday.

They noticed it while cleaning one of their freezers.

Following safety protocol, they notified the fire department. They did not find an ammonia leak.

Ruiz CEO released a statement to KTEN saying their employees will be back to work starting tomorrow morning.