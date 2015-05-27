KTEN-TV, the NBC (10.1), ABC (10.3) & CW (10.2) affiliate serving the Sherman/Ada/Ardmore region (Market 162) has an opportunity for an Anchor/Reporter/Producer. The successful candidate will produce & anchor newscasts for the stations newscasts. Successful candidate will also be able to shoot & edit video. KTEN-TV is an equal opportunity employer. This person will work in one of the newest newsrooms in the nation, in the shadows of Markets 5 (Dallas), 41 (Oklahoma City), and 58 (Tulsa). KTEN-TV is an equal opportunity employer.

College degree or equivalent required. Some reporter & anchoring preferred but not required.

Application Instructions: Please send samples of your work on DVD to Mark Farrell, News Director, KTEN-TV, 10 Highpoint Circle, Denison, TX. 75020 or mfarrell@kten.com or call 903.548.4023.