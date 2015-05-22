"Chopper One" Offers Bird's Eye View Of Denison Flood Gates Posted: Friday, May 22, 2015 10:57 PM EDT Posted:

DENISON, TX -- Facebook video submitted by one of our viewers shows an aerial view of the Denison flood gates in action.



Jeremy Scott has been flying his drone over the spillway and the dam for several days now.



The unique eagle eye view gives you a sense of just how much water is being released.



Scott say he plans to use the drone to capture the moments when the water finally runs over the spillway.

