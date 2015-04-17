Michelle Choi

Michelle joined the KTEN News Team March of 2015. While born in South Korea, she grew up in Houston, TX since she was three years old. She received a degree in Business Marketing at the University of Houston, but decided to follow her passion and pursue a career in news journalism.



Michelle has experience in both TV and Radio broadcasting. She got her first taste of news when she interned at NPR affiliate KUHF in Houston. She briefly lived in Atlanta, GA and interned at their number one news station, WSB-TV. Michelle has also had an opportunity to live in Tulsa, OK and work for their FOX station as an Associate Producer.



On her spare time, Michelle likes to indulge her inner foodie by trying out different cuisines around the area. She is also a passionate yogi, and enjoys using yoga to stay in shape.



Michelle is excited to cover news in the Texoma area, and looks forward to meeting all the warm and interesting people in the community. If you have any news tips, or would like to get in contact with her, please email her at mchoi@kten.com.

