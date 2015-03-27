Boat Explodes On Lake Texoma

LAKE TEXOMA -- Scary moments on lake Texoma Friday evening when a boat exploded and threw a man and a toddler out of their boat and into the water.

Troopers say the two were swimming to shore when another boat picked them up and took them to safety.



It happened at 5:30 tonight half a mile from the Johnson creek recreation area in Bryan county.



Troopers say 35 year old Eric Henry of Caddo and his two year old son Huck were in an area of the lake that was about 42 feet deep when the boat exploded.



Thankfully neither of them were injured they were both wearing life vests..



Troopers are still trying to figure out why it exploded.