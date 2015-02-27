UPDATED: Texas High School basketball playoff schedules - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

UPDATED: Texas High School basketball playoff schedules

CLASS 3A REGION II

AREA ROUND

Whitesboro vs. Brock, 7 p.m. Saturday @ Decatur

Tom Bean vs. Dekalb, 7 p.m. Saturday @ Rivercrest

Whitewright vs. Daingerfield, 3 p.m. Saturday @ Prairiland

Van Alstyne vs. Mt. Vernon, 5 p.m. Saturday @ Wills Point

CLASS 2A REGION II

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Bells vs. Windthorst, 8 p.m. Friday @ McKinney North