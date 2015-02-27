UPDATED: Texas High School basketball playoff schedules Posted: Friday, February 27, 2015 3:22 PM EST Posted:

CLASS 3A REGION II



AREA ROUND



Whitesboro vs. Brock, 7 p.m. Saturday @ Decatur



Tom Bean vs. Dekalb, 7 p.m. Saturday @ Rivercrest



Whitewright vs. Daingerfield, 3 p.m. Saturday @ Prairiland



Van Alstyne vs. Mt. Vernon, 5 p.m. Saturday @ Wills Point



CLASS 2A REGION II



REGIONAL SEMIFINALS



Bells vs. Windthorst, 8 p.m. Friday @ McKinney North



