Sherman Man Arrested After Knife Fight Posts $45,000 Bond

SHERMAN, TX -- A Sherman man is arrested after a knife assault on Christmas Eve.

Sherman Police say Andrew Haywood stabbed several people during a fight in the 1900 block of W. Taylor St.

The victims were treated and released from a local hospital.

Haywood faces multiple charges including two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He bonded out of the Grayson County Jail the same night after posting a $45,000 bond.