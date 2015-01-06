Gainesville, TX Pot Bust Lands 2 in Jail

GAINESVILLE, TX -- Two people are arrested after deputies found more than 2 lbs. of marijuana in a Gainesville home.



Kimberly Mitchell, 29 and Justin Peters, 28 were taken into custody on Monday after deputies issued a search warrant at a home on Belmont Street.





Police say they found two and a half pounds of marijuana, one half a gram of cocaine, and $600 in cash. A child at the home was taken into CPS custody and a car was also confiscated.





Mitchell is charged with child endangerment, both are charged with drug possession.



