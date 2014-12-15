Police Looking For People Using Fake Money In Ardmore Posted: Monday, December 15, 2014 11:03 PM EST Posted:

ARDMORE, OK -- Ardmore police are looking for suspects in a counterfeit money scheme.



Officers say it happened Sunday afternoon at the store on North Commerce.



They say a shopper used more than $2,000 dollars in counterfeit bills to buy food, clothing, and electronics.



This is a surveillance photo of the people police believe are responsible.



If you have any information about this crime you're asked to call the Ardmore police department.