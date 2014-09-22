Gunter drops out, Van Alstyne left off of latest Texas AP high school poll Posted: Monday, September 22, 2014 2:44 PM EDT Posted:

Here is The Associated Press high school poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1, and the team's ranking in last week's poll:



Class 6A

School Total Points Prv

1. Allen (21) (4-0) 246 1

2. DeSoto (4) (4-0) 228 2

3. Euless Trinity (4-0) 163 3

4. Southlake Carroll (3-0) 147 5

5. Pearland (4-0) 129 6

6. Manvel (3-0) 102 7

7. Cibolo Steele (3-1) 99 4

8. Dallas Skyline (3-0) 85 8

9. Denton Guyer (2-1) 50 9

10. Katy (3-1) 44 10

Others receiving votes: 11, SA Northside Brennan 42. 12, Cedar Hill 14. 13, Abilene 8. 13, Hewitt Midway 8. 15, Cypress Fairbanks 3. 15, The Woodlands 3. 17, Austin Westlake 2. 18, Amarillo 1. 18, Lake Travis 1.



Class 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. Aledo (15) (2-1) 234 1

2. Lufkin (2) (2-1) 188 3

3. Georgetown (4) (4-0) 176 4

4. Fort Bend Elkins (2) (3-0) 160 5

5. Temple (2-1) 134 6

6. Mansfield Timberview (1) (3-1) 100 8

7. Tyler (2-1) 86 7

8. Lancaster (3-1) 61 9

9. West Mesquite (3-0) 50 10

10. Richmond Foster (4-0) 38 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Rockwall-Heath 25. 12, CC Flour Bluff 18. 13, Whitehouse 17. 14, Cedar Park 14. 14, Ennis (1) 14. 16, Fort Bend Ridge Point 13. 16, Georgetown East View 13. 18, Richmond George Ranch 9. 19, Houston King 7. 20, Longview 4. 20, Canyon Randall 4. 22, Crosby 3. 23, Lubbock Cooper 2. 23, Austin Vandegrift 2. 25, Port Neches-Groves 1. 25, EP Del Valle 1. 25, Canyon 1.



Class 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. Navasota (18) (4-0) 240 2

2. Argyle (4) (4-0) 222 3

3. Gilmer (2) (4-0) 200 5

4. West Orange-Stark (4-0) 165 6

5. Kennedale (4-0) 117 7

6. Stephenville (1) (3-1) 108 1

7. La Grange (4-0) 98 8

8. Graham (3-1) 90 4

9. La Marque (3-1) 44 10

10. Big Spring (4-0) 14 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Van 11. 12, Gladewater 9. 12, Atlanta 9. 12, La Vernia 9. 15, Port Isabel 7. 15, Robinson 7. 17, Celina 6. 17, Fairfield 6. 17, Tatum 6. 20, Giddings 5. 21, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 1. 21, Liberty Hill 1.



Class 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. Cisco (22) (3-0) 237 1

2. Franklin (4-0) 205 2

3. Rockdale (3-0) 175 3

4. Wall (3-1) 150 4

5. Corrigan-Camden (2) (4-0) 145 5

6. Kirbyville (3-0) 111 6

7. Teague (4-0) 96 7

8. Malakoff (4-0) 69 9

9. Waskom (2-1) 63 8

10. Grandview (4-0) 26 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Blanco 9. 12, East Bernard 7. 13, Arp 6. 14, Eastland 4. 15, Denver City 3. 15, Jarrell 3. 15, Shallowater 3. 15, White Oak 3. 19, Sonora 2. 20, Spearman 1. 20, Cameron Yoe 1. 20, East Chambers 1.



Class 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Refugio (16) (3-0) 227 1

2. Mart (6) (4-0) 217 2

3. Tenaha (2) (4-0) 189 3

4. Canadian (4-0) 153 4

5. Bremond (4-0) 131 5

6. Albany (4-0) 102 6

7. Shiner (4-0) 97 7

8. Mason (4-0) 95 8

9. Crawford (4-0) 48 9

10. Stratford (3-0) 16 NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Iraan 11. 12, Seagraves 9. 12, Abernathy 9. 14, Falls City 6. 15, Alto 5. 16, Hamlin 2. 16, Muenster 2. 18, Centerville 1.







