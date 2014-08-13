Austin College names women's cross country coach Posted: Wednesday, August 13, 2014 2:11 PM EDT Posted:

SHERMAN, Texas (AC) – Matt Buchhorn has been named the new head women's cross country coach at Austin College, athletics director David Norman has announced. Buchhorn most recently served in that same position at the University of Dallas from 2012-2014.



Buchhorn, a 2010 graduate of Hardin-Simmons University, also coached men's cross country as well as men's and women's track and field at Dallas, and was named the 2013 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Co-Coach of the Year. He left Dallas as the most successful cross country and track coach in the history of those programs.



“We are excited to welcome Matt to Austin College,” said Norman. “He is a proven and dedicated coach who values the NCAA Division III experience, as exhibited by his outstanding record both from a competitive standpoint as well as helping develop his student-athletes into well-rounded individuals who also excel in the classroom.”



While at Dallas, Buchhorn's teams set 31 school records, including three for women's cross country, one for men's cross country, 16 for men's track and field, and 11 for women's track and field. In addition, 49 of his student-athletes were named to the SCAC Academic Honor Roll, and in 2014, he coached the SCAC Women's Track and Field Newcomer of the Year.



Along with serving as the head coach for the Austin College women's cross country team, Buchhorn will take the initial steps to look at expanding the running program to include men's cross country as well as distance track events in the near future.



A Granger, Texas, native, Buchhorn is currently working toward his MBA in Sports Management from the University of the Southwest. Prior to taking the head coaching job at Dallas, he served as an assistant coach at Incarnate Word University in San Antonio in 2011, and also served in that same capacity at Southwestern University in 2010-2011.



Buchhorn competed as both a track and field and cross country athlete while at Hardin-Simmons, and was a five-time All-Conference performer, a four-time regional qualifier, and a one-time national qualifier. He is a member of both the United States Track and Field Association and the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.



Austin College athletic teams participate as a member of the NCAA Division III and the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.



