FBI Says Man Who Robbed Sherman Bank May Live in DFW or Oklahoma

The robbery occurred at the Bank of Texas, 307 West Washington Street in Sherman, Texas. The suspect entered the bank, approached the teller window and verbally demanded cash. Although the robber told the teller he had a weapon, no one was physically injured. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, witnesses saw the man leave on foot and escape through a wooded area north of the bank.

The suspect is described as a white male with grey/blonde hair, in his late 40s to early 50s, approximately 6’0” - 6’3” tall, weighing approximately 200-220 pounds. He wore sunglasses, a sleeveless, orange University of Texas t-shirt, dark athletic shorts, running shoes, and a tan baseball cap with a camouflage brim. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to call the Dallas office of the FBI at 972-559-5000 or the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290.





SHERMAN -- Sherman police are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of robbing a bank Tuesday.



It happened shortly after 9am at Bank of Texas on Washington and Elm Streets in Sherman. Sherman police say the man walked into the branch, said he had a weapon and demanded money. Police say he left with an undisclosed amount of cash and ran off into a wooded area near railroad tracks north of the bank.



Sherman police released photos of the suspect taken from surveillance video. He's described as a white male between 40-45 years of age. He was wearing a white ball cap, an orange University of Texas t-shirt and police say he had on dark blue or black athletic or basketball shorts.



Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to dial 911, contact the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290 or call the anonymous tip line at 903-892-7299. You can also submit a tip to police here:



The FBI is also investigating.



No one was injured. The bank closed temporarily but re-opened before noon.

