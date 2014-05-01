Grayson Co. Agency Wants Input For 2040 Transportation Plan - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Grayson Co. Agency Wants Input For 2040 Transportation Plan

SHERMAN, TX -- What will transportation in Grayson County look like in 2040?

That's what the Sherman-Denison Metropolitan Planning Organization is trying to figure out.

Tonight, they held a meeting at the Sherman Senior Center to talk about ideas for their Transportation Plan, which is updated every five years.

Issues they are watching include making Highway 75 an interstate, improvements to F.M. 1417, and connections to the future Dallas North Tollway expansion near Gunter.

"What we're trying to do is solicit public input as to what they feel are the needs over the next 20 to 25 years, roadway improvements, bicycle and pedestrian enhancements, transit improvements if necessary," says MPO director Karl Welzenbach.

The MPO works with TxDOT to select road projects on a 3-year cycle. According to their chart, daily traffic on Highway 75 is expected to double in 20 years.

If you didn't make the meeting, they are still looking for input all this month.
To fill out the survey, go to http://shermandenisonmtp.com/index.html
   