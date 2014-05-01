Grayson Co. Agency Wants Input For 2040 Transportation Plan

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the Senate Environment Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pruitt spent more than $120...

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the Senate Environment Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pruitt spent more than $120...

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt spent more than $120,000 in public funds last summer for a trip to Italy that included a meeting of G7 ministers and a private tour of the Vatican.

More >>