Woman Wanted After Running From Madill Courtroom

Posted: Saturday, April 26, 2014

MADILL, OK -- Authorities in Oklahoma are looking for a woman after she bolted out of the Marshall County courthouse.



It happened around 1 p.m. on Friday. Heather Wilkerson, 27, of Kingston, was in a courtroom during a family case when the judge found out she had a warrant from Seminole County, deputy clerk Betty Moss said.



The judge ordered Wilkerson to stay in the courtroom, but she ran out the door, and may have driven across the border to Texas, undersheriff Danny Cryer said.



Now, Wilkerson is also wanted for contempt of court.