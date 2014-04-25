Texas Bluebonnets are Back Posted: Friday, April 25, 2014 8:05 PM EDT Updated: Friday, April 25, 2014 8:05 PM EDT Posted:Updated:

The Texas blue bonnets are blooming once again this spring.



The bluebonnet known as the Texas state flower is a favorite sight for many in Texoma to see each spring.



The bluebonnet is a native flower to Texas. They actually have a unique story as to how they came to bloom in the state.



"Back in the days when the missionaries were here the priests at the Texas missionaries use to throw the seeds outside of the missionary and people thought for quite a long time that they actually came from Spain but they were always from here but the priests would throw them out as seeds to beautify the chapels," says Master Gardener Intern, Robert Aiken.



Gardeners also say the cold winter likely effected the bloom of the bluebonnets this spring. They may not be as plentiful as normally seen. The type of environment where the flowers bloom.



If you would like to help the Grayson County Master Gardeners association out they are having a plant sale at the Sherman courthouse this Saturday, April 26, 2014 from 8am to 4pm. You can purchase beautiful Texas plants for you to plant in your garden this spring.





