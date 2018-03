Senior Day for Austin College Softball Posted: Sunday, April 20, 2014 4:15 PM EDT Posted:

SHERMAN, TX - The Austin College Lady Roos hosted the University of Dallas on Saturday for Senior Day. The Lady Roos got the win in game one, 4-3. They fell in game two, 7-5. The Lady Roos are heading into the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament with the No. 5 seed.