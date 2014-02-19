Arrest Made In Abduction Murder

SPRINGFIELD, MO -- A long-time school district employee has been arrested following the abduction and death of 10-year-old Hailey Owens.





Owens was abducted two blocks from her home late Tuesday afternoon by a man in a pickup truck as stunned witnesses looked on.





"As soon as she got in hands reach, he grabbed her, threw her over him into the passenger seat and took off," said witness Carlos Edwards.





Some of the witnesses gave chase, but couldn't keep up.





Police eventually traced the truck to Craig Michael Wood.







