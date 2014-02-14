Meth Ring Dismantled

SEMINOLE,OK -- Narcotics agents in Oklahoma ended a 3 year investigation into a possible meth distribution ring today With 20 arrests.

O.B.N Spokesman Mark Woodward, said officers from several departments made the arrests this morning.

The group is accused of distributing Mexican-Sourced Methamphetamine in Seminole County.

They're being held in the Seminole County Jail in Wewoka. Agents say they're still looking for 3 other suspects connected with the ring.