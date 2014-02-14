Kathleen Jordan - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Kathleen Jordan

Updated:

Anchor KTEN News 5, 6, & 10
 

Kathleen joined the KTEN team March of 2014 and is new to the Texoma area. Born and raised just outside the Baltimore, Maryland area, Kathleen went to Towson University in Baltimore. She worked for Towson Sports Network as a reporter and interned with WBAL-TV  She couldn't help but be swept into the media field growing up between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Through her years of experience she has had exposure to a wealth of sports and political news. 
 
Kathleen is a passionate baseball fan and although she will miss the home of her beloved Orioles, she can't wait to catch them when they play the Rangers this summer.
 
Kathleen says she felt the southern hospitality of the Texoma area as soon as she arrived and has met some fantastic people here. In her spare time, she catches as many baseball games as she can and ironically her favorite football team has always been the Dallas Cowboys. She loves listening to music and running. 
 
If you have story tip, email her at kjordan@kten.com.

    •   