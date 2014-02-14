Kathleen Jordan

Anchor KTEN News 5, 6, & 10



Kathleen joined the KTEN team March of 2014 and is new to the Texoma area. Born and raised just outside the Baltimore, Maryland area, Kathleen went to Towson University in Baltimore. She worked for Towson Sports Network as a reporter and interned with WBAL-TV

She couldn't help but be swept into the media field growing up between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Through her years of experience she has had exposure to a wealth of sports and political news.