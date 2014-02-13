North Texas Woman Admits to Stealing Classified Military Documents

SHERMAN, Texas -- Federal prosecutors say a North Texas woman who worked as a translator for U.S. forces in Afghanistan has admitted she illegally obtained classified military records.





Thirty-nine-year-old Farida Yusufi pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges that include theft of government records.





Prosecutors say FBI agents in March searched her McKinney home, north of Dallas, and found classified documents she obtained while embedded with U.S. forces.





It was not immediately clear what Yusufi intended to do with the documents. A message left with her Seattle attorney, Charles Swift, was not immediately returned.





Yusufi is a U.S. citizen born in Afghanistan. She's been in federal custody since her arrest in August.





Authorities say she gave misleading information and falsified documents to gain access to the secret records.





She faces at least three years in prison when sentenced.



