Oklahoma Flu Deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma State Department of Health says 11 more people have died from the flu.





Officials said Thursday that the state has recorded 44 flu deaths since last September. That's up from last week's total of 33 deaths.





Comanche County has the highest number of recorded flu deaths with six.





The health department says it's recorded 1,076 hospitalizations for influenza since flu season began last fall.





This season, the most deaths and hospitalizations have occurred among adults between the ages of 50 and 64. The median age is 57 for flu deaths.





The health department also says two children under the age of 4 have died from the flu.



