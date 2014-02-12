Sink Hole Swallows 8 Corvettes - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Sink Hole Swallows 8 Corvettes

Posted:
© KTEN MEDIA © KTEN MEDIA

BOWLING GREEN, KY -- A sinkhole in Kentucky swallowed eight cars at the National Corvette Museum.

This video was taken inside the sky dome using a drone.  Authorities say the hole is thirty feet deep and forty feet wide.

The museum Marketing and Communications Director said that some of the cars damaged by the sink hole may be used in a future "Survivors Exhibit."