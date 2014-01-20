Honoring a Civil Rights Legend - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Honoring a Civil Rights Legend

Posted:
NBC -

 


Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy lives on Monday with special events across the nation, from parades to church tributes to youth-led service projects on the federal holiday to remember the civil rights crusader.

President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are scheduled to take part in a community service event in the Washington, D.C.-area, although White House officials didn't immediately provide details.

 