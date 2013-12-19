Officers Help Kids Pick Out Christmas Presents In Durant

DURANT, OK -- There was a large police presence at the Wal-Mart store here this evening, but there wasn't any emergency.

The 5th annual Shop With a Cop event was held by the Durant police reserves. A total of 43 kids got to shop for toys with a law enforcement officer, and the goal is to help kids who otherwise might not be able to enjoy getting gifts on Christmas. Organizers say this year 15 families participated.

"We actually had families write in to the police department. We have a committee that selects the families and this year if they were eligible we didn't turn any family away," says police reserves patrol officer Amber Thomas.

Thomas says Durant and Calera police, Bryan County deputies, and OHP troopers helped raise more than $8,000, and the Masonic Lodge held a raffle. Local businesses and volunteers also pitched in.