OK Lawmaker Proposes Allowing Guns on Buses

OKLAHOMA CITY – One legislator is working to eliminate a felony for law-abiding gun owners.

Under current law, anyone found boarding a bus with a firearm, concealed or otherwise, would be guilty of a felony.

Rep. Paul Wesselhöft filed a new bill to allow licensed gun owners to board a bus with their firearm without fear of reprimand.

"If we take the Second Amendment seriously, there is no reason why a concealed carry permit holder must be charged with a felony for simply boarding a public bus," said Wesselhöft. "The data has shown again and again that it is rarely law-abiding gun owners who commit crimes."

The legislative session begins Feb. 4, 2013.