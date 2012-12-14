Basketball scores from Dec. 14, 2012

GIRLS:
Sherman 53, Denison 35 F
Colbert 67, Marietta 27 F
Kingston 44, Madill 35 F/OT
Van Alstyne 39, Caddo Mills 36 F
Pottsboro 49, Whitesboro 38 F
Ardmore 71, McAlester 62 F
Ada 39, Tecumseh 24 F
Victory Life 37, Bennington 34 F
BOYS:
Kingston 49, Madill 45 F
Van Alstyne 69, Aubrey 53 F
Ardmore 48, McAlester 46 F
Tecumseh 63, Ada 45 F
Bennington 61, Caney 43 F
Marietta 47, Colbert 40 F
Fox 46, Ringling 34 F
Bonham 74, Pottsboro 73 F/OT
