Basketball scores from Dec. 14, 2012

Posted:

GIRLS:

Sherman 53, Denison 35 F

Colbert 67, Marietta 27 F

Kingston 44, Madill 35 F/OT

Van Alstyne 39, Caddo Mills 36 F

Pottsboro 49, Whitesboro 38 F

Ardmore 71, McAlester 62 F

Ada 39, Tecumseh 24 F

Victory Life 37, Bennington 34 F

BOYS:

Kingston 49, Madill 45 F

Van Alstyne 69, Aubrey 53 F

Ardmore 48, McAlester 46 F

Tecumseh 63, Ada 45 F

Bennington 61, Caney 43 F

Marietta 47, Colbert 40 F

Fox 46, Ringling 34 F

Bonham 74, Pottsboro 73 F/OT