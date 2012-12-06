Denison Charity Holds Christmas Open House

DENISON, TX -- A charity held a special party to send a Christmas thank you to those who help make their operation run smoothly throughout the year.

The Texoma Area Chapter of the American Red Cross held an Open House lunch on Thursday at its building on F.M. 691. The December event recognizes sponsors and volunteers for their work.

Organizers say they have more than 500 volunteers, who respond to national disasters and fires, bringing food to the firefighters and talking with displaced families.

"We're always in need of people who we can put feet on the ground, that want to carry a fire phone, that want to help when there's a natural disaster, that want to help in their local area when there's a disaster," says board member and events chairwoman Sara Jerome.

Jerome says the local chapter has one full-time staff member and a director who also covers Denton and Mckinney, but the rest of their work is done through volunteers.