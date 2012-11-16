First and Ten High School Football Scores for 11/16/12 - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

First and Ten High School Football Scores for 11/16/12

Posted:
Keota 32
Fox 52
F
Hollis 21
Ringling 60
F
Sherman 40
Texas High 23
F
Wolfe City 29
Collinsville 14
F
Millwood 28
Davis 42
F
Talihina 29
Warner 8
F
Blanchard 60
Madill 7
F
Cleveland 7
Ada 41
F
Edgewood 75
Tom Bean 21
F
Lindsay 14
OK Christian 41
F
Afton 20
Elmore City-Pernell 42
F
Gainesville 66
Frisco Lone Star 28
F
Velma-Alma 0
Thomas-Fay-Custer 55
F
McAlester 35
Deer Creek 27
F
Whitesboro 13
Commerce 32
F
Alva 13
Frederick 49
F
Plainview 14
Seminole 52
F
Savoy 34
Walnut Springs 26
F
Sharon-Mutual 48
Thackerville 0
F
Morrison 6
Wynnewood 24
F
Dallas Madison 28
Bonham 13
F
N. Lamar 28
Quinlan Ford 33
F
Wilmer Hutchins 29
Melissa 53
F
Krum 27
Celina 58
F