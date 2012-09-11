Local Celebs Gearing up for "Dancing With The Stars"

DENISON, TX - This year's Dancing with the Stars competition is less than 2 weeks away! The dance-off will be on September 22nd. Local celebs from all over Texoma will be dancing the night away to raise money for downtown Denison, including KTEN's Erin Conrad and her dance partner Patrick Cox. Just like the reality series dancers need your vote to win. It only costs $5 dollars to vote and all money collected will go toward preservation and restoration of downtown. You can go to www.denisontexas.com/d-t-w-s to vote.