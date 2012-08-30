First and Ten High School Football Scores for 09/14/2012

|Highland Park
|35
|Sherman
|21
|F
|Van Alstyne
|28
|Anna
|41
|F
|Melissa
|18
|Gunter
|21
|F
|Howe
|41
|Whitewright
|20
|F
|Blue Ridge
|14
|Bells
|12
|F
|Denison
|15
|Frisco Liberty
|26
|F
|Sanger
|7
|Pilot Point
|14
|F
|Celina
|35
|Crandall
|21
|F
|Whitesboro
|21
|Aubrey
|8
|F
|Pottsboro
|35
|Bonham (HC)
|7
|F
|Tom Bean
|16
|Callisburg (HC)
|47
|F
|S&S
|6
|Lindsay
|39
|F
|Petrolia
|0
|Collinsville
|23
|F
|Trenton
|0
|Boles
|35
|F
|Chisum
|6
|Honey Grove
|42
|F
|Celeste
|8
|Era
|2
|F
|Cumby
|12
|Wolfe City
|19
|F
|Fruitvale
|58
|Savoy
|67
|F
|Argyle
|41
|Paris
|8
|F
|North Lamar
|7
|Canton
|28
|F
|Valliant
|0
|Plainview
|34
|F
|Gainesville
|27
|Ardmore
|8
|F
|Kingston
|48
|Wilson
|0
|F
|Marietta
|8
|Ringling
|29
|F
|Antlers
|22
|Atoka
|41
|F
|Durant
|12
|Ada
|35
|F
|Hugo
|36
|Idabel
|39
|F
|Madill
|42
|Bethel
|21
|F
|Pauls Valley
|
26
|Lindsay
|
|
F
|Konawa
|27
|Wewoka
|46
|F
|Marlow
|14
|Sulphur
|27
|F
|Lone Grove
|Frederick
|Broken Bow
|0
|Metro Christian
|28
|F
|Fox
|34
|Alex
|30
|F
|Wynnewood
|62
|Healdton
|0
|F
|Elmore City-Pernell
|25
|Velma Alma
|30
|F
|Durant JV
|6
|Caddo
|36
|F (Thurs.)
|Minco
|13
|Maysville
|0
|F
|Holdenville
|6
|Coalgate
|41
|F
|Heritage Hall
|0
|Davis
|12
|F
|Tishomingo
|6
|Dickson
|39
|F
|Rush Springs
|7
|Stratford
|14
|F