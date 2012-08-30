First and Ten High School Football Scores for 09/14/2012 - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

First and Ten High School Football Scores for 09/14/2012

Posted:
Highland Park 35
Sherman 21
F
Van Alstyne 28
Anna 41
F
Melissa 18
Gunter 21
F
Howe 41
Whitewright 20
F
Blue Ridge 14
Bells 12
F
Denison 15
Frisco Liberty 26
F
Sanger 7
Pilot Point 14
F
Celina 35
Crandall 21
F
Whitesboro 21
Aubrey 8
F
Pottsboro 35
Bonham (HC) 7
F
Tom Bean 16
Callisburg (HC) 47
F
S&S 6
Lindsay 39
F
Petrolia 0
Collinsville 23
F
Trenton 0
Boles 35
F
Chisum 6
Honey Grove 42
F
Celeste 8
Era 2
F
Cumby 12
Wolfe City 19
F
Fruitvale 58   Savoy 67
F
Argyle 41
Paris 8
F
North Lamar 7
Canton 28
F
Valliant 0
Plainview 34
F
Gainesville 27
Ardmore 8
F
Kingston 48
Wilson 0
F
Marietta 8
Ringling 29
F
Antlers 22
Atoka 41
F
Durant 12
Ada 35
F
Hugo 36
Idabel 39
F
Madill 42
Bethel 21
F
Pauls Valley
        26
Lindsay

   
43

F
Konawa 27
Wewoka 46
F
Marlow 14
Sulphur 27
F
Lone Grove

Frederick


Broken Bow 0
Metro Christian 28
F
Fox 34
Alex 30
F
Wynnewood 62
Healdton 0
F
Elmore City-Pernell
 25
Velma Alma 30
F
Durant JV 6
Caddo 36
F (Thurs.)
Minco 13
Maysville 0
F
Holdenville 6
Coalgate 41
F
Heritage Hall  0
Davis 12
F
Tishomingo 6
Dickson 39
F
Rush Springs 7
Stratford 14
F