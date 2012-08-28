Gas Line Explosion in Mckinney

BREAKING NEWS



MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) - Police say one worker has been hurt in a natural gas pipeline explosion and fire at a rural North Texas construction site.

A spokeswoman for the McKinney Fire Department says a utility crew apparently hit the gas line Tuesday morning. Stacie Durham says six workers were at the site near U.S. 75.

Deputy police Chief Joe Ellenburg says initial reports were that nobody was hurt, but officials later determined one worker has been injured. Ellenburg had no details on the condition of the person transported to a hospital.

Ellenburg says no nearby homes or businesses have been evacuated.

Ray Granado (gruh-NAH'-doh) with Dallas-based Atmos (AT'-muhs) Energy confirms the accident involves a company line. He had no additional details.

